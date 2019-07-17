Rock music will span three decades at festival

YUCCA VALLEY — The Summer Music Festival will continue with the music of the Neil Morrow Band at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Yucca Valley Community Center ballfield at 57098 Twentynine Palms Highway. From the highway, go north on Dumosa Avenue to the end of the street. Gates will open at 6:30. Pets are allowed on the upper field.
The band will be playing rock music from the 1950s through the 1980s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.