Rock music will span three decades at festival

High Tide is a tribute to the music of the Beach Boys. They have been praised as the only tribute show to truly capture that Southern California Beach Boys 1960's sound.

 Jenna Hunt Hi-Desert Star

YUCCA VALLEY — The Summer Music Festival will continue with the music of the Neil Morrow Band at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Yucca Valley Community Center ballfield at 57098 Twentynine Palms Highway. From the highway, go north on Dumosa Avenue to the end of the street. Gates will open at 6:30. Pets are allowed on the upper field.

The band will be playing rock music from the 1950s through the 1980s.

