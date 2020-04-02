One thing’s for certain, the American sense of humor spreads faster than any virus.
Being an Army brat, I well remember the grins over military life depicted in the “Sad Sack” comic strip, and Bill Mauldin’s “Army” with Willie and Joe. Later, tough times and inept politicians fueled the irreverent tradition.
We did not have the humor set to music back then, but now coronavirus and YouTube present us with guaranteed laughs.
Jimmy Buffett has to be guffawing at Steve Stewart’s “Coronaville.” The great Neil Diamond changes the lyrics to parody his own “Sweet Caroline.” How about, “Hands … washing hands….”
Other YouTube searches:
- Coronavirus song No. 4 “500 Miles” by The Proclaimers, except it’s about making use of life in quarantine.
- “Stayin Inside” is a coronavirus Bee Gees parody.
- The Beatles’ “Yesterday” in the lockdown acapella version.
- By the time you read this, you can no doubt find many more. Hey, you’ve got the time. That is, unless you are painting the house or something.
In case you have not heard, our county tax collector will grant penalty relief, the most allowed by law, if you can’t make your property tax payment before April 10, but can get it in by June 30. This includes residences and a majority of small businesses.
If you have questions, call the tax collector’s office at (909) 387-8308. You can pay over the phone, or online at www.mytaxcollector.com, or by mailing a check to 268 W. Hospitality Lane, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0360. The ATC building on Hospitality Lane is closed until further notice, but you can also use the drop box just outside the front door.
We still have some copies of “Heart Bar Ranch and Johnson Valley Neighbors,” if you wish to reserve one or more. Just email me at ranchotaj@gmail.com, or text Kim Abramson at (760) 792-4555. or click on the “Contact Us” at www.johnsonvalley.com.
Our spring dinner scheduled for this evening has been canceled, but your books will be waiting when we reopen.
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.
