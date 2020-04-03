JOSHUA TREE — The Joshua Basin Water District is joining several other utility companies in halting shut-offs during the novel coronavirus 2019 pandemic. Late fees will be waived for the months of April and May.
“All utilities are taking this stance,” said board member Rebecca Unger in a meeting Wednesday night. “I don’t see how we could possibly do anything else.”
Late fees will be automatically waived for Joshua Basin customers who do not pay their bills during the month of April. In May, late fees will still be waived but the district is requesting that customers who cannot pay their May bill call the district and set up a payment plan.
“We want some sort of communication between us and the customers in May,” said General Manager Mark Ban.
Shut-offs will also be halted until June due to the virus.
This could cause a loss of $7,000 to $10,000 for the district, Ban said, but given the current state of the world, it is a necessary move for JBWD customers.
“I appreciate that we have some sort of cushion here for people who are in precarious situations,” said board President Robert Johnson.
