The guidelines are not set in stone for when churches will be allowed to reopen but both our local churches are tentatively planning to reopen this Sunday, May 31. Wonder Valley Community Church, 82575 Amboy Road at Thompson Road, will begin regular services at 9 a.m. At Godwin Christian Fellowship, 6389 Godwin Road at Twentynine Palms Highway, services will begin at 10:30 a.m. For more information on Godwin Christian Fellowship, contact Pastor Max Rossi at Mrossi121@yahoo.com or (831) 234-6848. For more information on Wonder Valley Community Church, contact Pastor Lonnie Casper at (760) 401-6128 or 760-391-0480. If churches are not allowed to open on May 31, Godwin Christian Fellowship will hold services in its drive-in church format at 10.
Karen’s Commentary: Today’s subject is masks. I would never have dreamed a few months ago that this would be something to think about, let alone write about! I started with a large handkerchief but I had trouble with it slipping down all the time, although it’s great for a backup that’s easy to carry in the glove compartment or console of your vehicle. I reluctantly graduated to the plain old Styrofoam, or whatever they’re made of, dust masks. These were confiscated from husband Ted’s garage where they’d accumulated a pretty good layer of dust over the years but they worked, although the elastic band kept getting caught in my hair. Next, Ted discovered more masks in the garage but with elastic that go over your ears — much better! In the meantime, I ordered some pleated masks online but they weren’t due to be delivered until some time in June. Lo and behold, they arrived early, so I now have a few choices, including my latest purchase of one made of a real pretty flowered knit material! Thank you, Bill Jones. I’ve gone from plain white handkerchief to pretty. I think I’m set.
Hopefully the 29 Soaring Club will meet again soon Sundays at the Twentynine Palms Airport. Normally they are there from 11 a.m. to sunset. The Soaring Club is a nonprofit organization that offers gift certificates from $20 to $50 cash, depending on the altitude desired. Call Mike at (760) 464-2835 for more information.
Handy Hint: Dead or dying phone batteries can be replaced for about $50 online. This is a lot cheaper than shelling out big bucks for a new phone.
Today’s Thought: “Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my little apple tree and pay my debts.” — Martin Luther
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
