YUCCA VALLEY — Two people, an 82-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, were killed in two separate collisions on Twentynine Palms Highway in downtown Yucca Valley Thursday.
Both victims lived in Yucca Valley. Neither has been identified by the coroner’s office yet.
The first collision claimed the woman’s life after the car she was riding in was broadsided by another vehicle on Twentynine Palms Highway at Airway Avenue.
The Sheriff’s Department said the collision was reported around 3:04 p.m. Responding deputies determined that the driver of an Audi sedan travelling west on the highway broadsided a Volkswagen traveling north through the intersection of Airway Avenue.
A woman riding in the passenger’s seat of the Volkswagen was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.
The drivers of both vehicles were also taken to local hospitals. The Sheriff’s Department did not disclose their injuries or identify them.
Hours later, at 10:41 p.m., a 76-year-old man was trying to walk across Twentynine Palms Highway near Hermosa Avenue when he was hit by a westbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler.
Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead on the scene.
The Morongo Basin Major Accident Investigation Team is conducting an ongoing investigation into the cause of both collisions. Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175.
