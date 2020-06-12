County urges residents to remain cautious, or risk intervention from state

SAN BERNARDINO — Gyms, movie theaters, hotels, museums and more will be allowed to open in San Bernardino County today but county officials are advising residents to remain cautious and vigilant to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019.
The state has allowed the county to continue reopening businesses, but the most recent test reports show an uptick in new cases and hospitalizations, surpassing the state’s guidelines for reopening.
If the number of people who are sick and hospitalized does not drop to fall back into the state guidelines in the next 14 days, the state may intervene and force businesses in the county to close again.
On Friday morning, San Bernardino County’s interim director of public health, Corwin Porter, said over the past few days the county has seen a dramatic rise in positive tests and in people who require hospitalization.
Porter attributed many of these new cases to the relaxed restrictions and the recent holidays, like Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, in which many attended large family gatherings.
State health officials said the increases could partly be due to patient transfers from Imperial County and outbreaks at the state prison.
The rise puts the county on the state watch list. The county has been on the list before, but in the past, they have been able to stabilize its numbers quickly.
If things progress, Porter said the state would likely come in and re-close sectors of the economy.
Staff with the California Department of Health are now working with the county to address some of these new concerns. They have instructed the county to expand community testing, especially in jails and among minority populations, increase coordination and communication between the local and state health departments and state prisons, continue to provide infection-prevention experts to help nursing homes and boost public messaging and education.
The state has given the county 14 days to fit back into the required metrics for reopening before intervention.
Board Chairman Curt Hagman urged residents to help stop the spread of the virus by continuing to socially distance, wear protective equipment life face coverings and just to overall remember that things are not yet back to normal, and they may not be for some time.
“We only have ourselves to blame when the numbers tick up because we’re not taking precautions,” he said. “It takes all of us to do our part.”
