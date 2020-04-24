YUCCA VALLEY — Facing costly litigation, the Yucca Valley Town Council discussed repealing the ordinance restricting where paroled sex offenders can live within town limits.
The urgency ordinance repealing part of the Yucca Valley municipal code was approved 5-0.
“It’s a tough decision for us to make,” said Councilman Robert Lombardo, adding he believed the town could prevail in a lawsuit. “I think we could successfully fight this, but at a great cost. I feel comfortable appealing the ordinance.”
In early February, the town of Yucca Valley was served with a lawsuit, John Doe versus the Town of Yucca Valley, challenging the constitutionality of restricting paroled sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of a school, park or daycare center.
In 2015, the state’s Supreme Court decided a similar ordinance in San Diego was unconstitutional, and that city’s ordinance was repealed. This case opened the door for numerous lawsuits to following hitting city by city across California, according to Thomas Jex, the town of Yucca Valley’s attorney.
Jex said the attorney who filed the suit, Janice Bellucci, is winning similar suits she has filed against other California cities.
“The attorney who filed the lawsuit against the town has done the same thing against many other cities throughout California,” Jex said, speaking remotely during the meeting.
Repealing the ordinance, he said, “will save the town of any high cost litigation.”
If council members had refused to repeal the ordinance, the lawsuit would have move forward and most likely others would follow, Jex said.
During public comments, Timothy Peth, of Yucca Valley, spoke out opposing the repeal.
“I understand,” Peth said. “It’s better than the town going broke.”
Town Clerk Lesley Copeland placed a public comment in opposition on the record from Pastor and Mrs. Alfredo Aceves. Copeland got an additional six emails opposing the ordinance.
Councilman Jim Schooler asked if different levels of sex offenders received different levels of scrutiny.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Capt. Lucas Niles said there are levels of sex offenders and went on to describe how a “sexually violent predator” has the highest propensity to commit the same crime again.
“We have a lot of safeguards and measures in place,” Niles said.
Niles reassured the council and public that if the ordinance is repealed, “Nothing would change,” because state law has restrictions on where paroled sex offenders can live.
Niles said that once a sex offender moves into the Morongo Basin, he or she has five days to register with the sheriff’s station. He said all the sex offenders in the community get “a lot of contact” from local law enforcement.
“We do several checks on all sex offenders,” Niles said. “This change to the ordinance isn’t going to change any of the ways we currently monitor or communicate with any of the sex offenders in our community.”
Niles also said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department participates annually in Operation Broken Heart. This two-month coordinated operation of task forces, local law enforcement agencies and the Department of Justice investigates thousands of technology-facilitated crimes targeting children.
Jex told the council repealing this town ordinance would make the lawsuit null and void and not cost the town legal fees defending a lawsuit it would most likely lose.
Jex said the laws will have stricter requirements in some sex offenders’ cases.
“All of the state laws’ protections will remain in place,” Jex said.
The city of Twentynine Palms faced a similar lawsuit in 2017 and also voted unanimously to repeal sex offender residency restrictions. Nearby cities such as Hemet, Beaumont, Temecula and Yucaipa voted to do the same when facing an uphill legal battle, according to Jex.
