MORONGO BASIN — The LifeStream Blood Bank will hold blood collections in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley next week.
They will be at the Little Church of the Desert from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The church is at 6079 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms.
They will be at the Center For Healthy Generations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at 57121 Sunnyslope Drive in Yucca Valley.
The blood bank is taking steps to prevent coronavirus infection while also encouraging the public to schedule and keep appointments to give blood.
According to the CDC, the risk of contracting the illness is currently low, and blood donation is particularly low-risk.
“We seek to reiterate to the public that blood drives are not ‘social’ gatherings, but are held in safer, more controlled atmospheres. Patients still need blood for treatments,” said spokesman Don Escalante.
LifeStream follows FDA-regulated procedures and its staff adheres to rigorous safety protocols, Escalante said.
They have strengthened their cleaning procedures and minimized opportunities to touch shared surfaces.
“It is vitally important for blood donors to continue donating blood. There are still patients all across Southern California who still need our blood,” LifeStream’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Chaffin said in a released video.
Patients across Southern California are still getting cancer treatment, having surgeries and undergoing other procedures and treatments, and they need healthy donors to donate blood.
LifeStream asks that anyone who does not feel well, has traveled to a country where the virus is widespread or has been in close contact with someone with the virus stays away from blood drives and centers.
“The blood supply will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase,” said Chaffin.
“In a time of a pandemic viral infection, hospitals should not need to worry about having enough blood to care for trauma and cancer patients. That’s why we’re asking healthy people to step up now and give blood to help ensure that blood is always on the shelves.”
Make an appointment to donate by calling (800) 879-4484, ext. 458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.