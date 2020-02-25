Authors coping with pain read inspirational works

Guest author and collage artist Tamara Hattis held a reading event for her new book of poetry, “Colors of My Pain,” at the Beatnik Lounge in Joshua Tree Saturday afternoon. Hattis has a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders and creative writing from the University of Redlands.
The work is about her journey of dealing the with chronic pain of fibromyalgia.
Hattis also has a strong interest in makeup and beauty. She incorporated a slide show of images of beauty products in various stages of formulation and images associated with chronic pain, such as X-rays of painful spine surgery procedures and some of the paintings of Frida Kahlo.
Hattis’ condition has advanced to the point where her tongue and jaw are affected, making assistant readers necessary.
The event happened to fall on her mother’s birthday, and with her in attendance, she dedicated the performance to her mom.
With many adjectives in the language of pain, long-suffering and endurance, the performance began with a slide of bright Valium-yellow powdered eyeshadow and the music of “They Call Me Mellow Yellow” by Donovan.
Fibromyalgia is a condition that is resistant to successful treatment, and Hattis explored a long list of useless holistic treatments that failed to bring any relief, the inevitable brush with creepy therapists and some of the pitfalls of using pharmaceutical medications to the music of “I Have Become Comfortably Numb,” by Pink Floyd.
Two other writers read works associated with chronic pain before Hattis’ presentation. Writer Susan Rukeyser, the founder of Desert Split Open Mic, introduced the authors. The first was L.I. Henley, reading a long poem/essay she co-wrote with Jennifer K. Sweeney, “What Do You Carry,” about getting an MRI.
Following Henley, Susan Abbott read from her work inspired by her struggles with Crohn’s disease, “Care,” followed by a performance of her comedic song sung to the tune ““Ta-ra-ra Boom-de-ay” called the “Auto Immune Song.”
Abbott likes to use humor to help cope with pain. “My friend Susan Rukeyser put me up to it. She said you have a chronic pain condition; you might have something to say about it.
(0) comments
