Always be prepared: Organizations share information on how to prepare for disasters

Organizations from across the Morongo Basin shared practical emergency skills and preparedness tips during a community safety day Saturday at the Yucca Valley Community Center.
Help Yourself — Help Your Neighbor was a free community event that shared information on who to call and what to do in an emergency.
The preparedness day featured booths from the Morongo Basin Community Organizations Active in Disaster, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, Morongo Basin Community Emergency Response Team, San Bernardino County fire and sheriff’s departments and more. Each organization ran a booth and performed demonstrations or handed out informational fliers.
Outside in the community center courtyard, Michelle Lewis with Team Rubicon displayed techniques for demolishing drywall after a flood. Lewis said this can help families prevent mold and save money after a flood or other emergency.
Team Rubicon is a nonprofit that uses the skills and experiences of military veterans to rapidly deploy as emergency response teams. Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to people impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises.
“We respond to fires, floods, tornadoes, storms and more,” Lewis said. “I’m currently active duty aboard the combat center and most of the other volunteers are veterans so we take the skills that we learn in the military and we apply them to rebuilding houses, performing clean-up and whatever else we can do.”
Dogs from the HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response team also came to the event and showed how they and their owners provide therapy during disasters. The dogs on display included Wall-e, Gunner and Star.
“Our dogs are available to assist in recovery and crisis disasters,” said Gunner’s human partner, Laura Finon. “They responded to the fires up in Northern California last year, they responded to the Trona earthquake, they’ve responded to mass shootings.”
The dogs are also regulars at some of the local assisted living homes and Finon said they love their jobs and getting to help people.
Inside the community center, agencies ran booths to share about what to pack in go-bags in case of an emergency, including first aid kits, extra food and water and a means of communication.
In a disaster, communication is critical and the ham operators of the Morongo Basin Amateur Radio Club came out to encourage everyone to learn to operate radios because, in an emergency situation, phone lines may be down.
“This is the thing that will work if we lose phones,” said Jim Stewart. “Last year there was an issue with the 911 line and when that happened, they called us. They did that because we were still able to communicate with the station and with other agencies that could help in an emergency.”
Stewart and the other hams encouraged people to include ham radios in their emergency kits and know how to use them.
