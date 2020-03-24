MORONGO BASIN — As a provider of essential health services, LifeStream Blood Bank is exempt from the statewide stay-at-home order.
The following blood drives are scheduled in the Morongo Basin:
•9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28 at the Center For Healthy Generations, 57121 Sunnyslope Drive, Yucca Valley.
•Noon-5 p.m. April 2 at Vons, 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley. Donors will get a Jack in the Box coupon.
•8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 4 at the Twentynine Palms Visitors Center, 73484 Twentynine Palms Highway. Donors will get a vintage-style LifeStream T-shirt.
“As we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, blood donations remain essential,” said LifeStream Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Chaffin.
Patients are at risk if physicians and hospitals do not have enough blood to perform surgeries, treat blood cancers or diseases or treat accident victims.
“The only place to get blood is from generous, volunteer blood donors. If you are healthy and feeling well, we urge you to donate blood. You will help save lives,” Chaffin said.
To make an appointment to give blood, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
