MORONGO VALLEY — A fire that erupted near Cactus Flower Trail in Morongo Valley Tuesday afternoon and was first blamed on Edison equipment is now thought to have been caused by an illegal marijuana grow.
The fire quickly spread to about 50 acres and was thought to be started by a downed power line. After further investigation deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station found that a nearby house caused an electric overload to the power equipment by illegally bypassing equipment to facilitate the growing of more than 800 marijuana plants.
Firefighters from the Morongo Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire received a report of a SoCal Edison power pole on fire shortly after noon Tuesday. First responders quickly arrived at the scene but due to high winds and extreme temperatures, the fire spread to surrounding vegetation.
Morongo Valley fire Capt. Brennain Gorter said the fire was initially reported by a nearby homeowner who said he looked outside and saw that a power line was on fire.
Morongo Valley fire and Cal Fire station 54 out of Yucca Valley were the first to respond to the scene and they set up a perimeter of about 25 acres in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading to that homeowner’s residence.
“The winds were not on our side today though, and the fire eventually broke our perimeter,” Gorter said.
Two fixed-wings airplanes were called to the scene and dropped four rounds of retardant on the neighboring brush to prevent spread. A Cal Fire helicopter crew assisted by spraying water collected from a pond at Hawk’s Landing Golf Course in Yucca Valley.
After the flames broke the first perimeter line, the structure became critically endangered and Gorter said the fire spread to about five feet away from the house. Luckily, he said, they were able to stop it before it reached the outside walls.
The fire continued to spread west and reached approximately 45 to 50 acres before it was declared put out around 1:30 p.m. Dozens of Joshua trees were affected by the spread.
Firefighters continued to clean up the area and search for persistent sparks for the next several hours; they were still on the scene into the evening.
SoCal Edison responded to the scene to restore power to the area and discovered the electric bypass, which was determined to cause the overload that ignited the power line.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Enforcement Team was called to the scene and served a warrant to unidentified suspects at 53500 Cactus Flower Trail. They discovered that the illegal electric bypass originated from the residence and they searched it, finding over 800 marijuana plants.
The investigation into the parties responsible is still ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the investigation, is asked to contact the sheriff’s Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME
(0) comments
