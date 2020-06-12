Our little community lost our neighbor and super volunteer, Copper Mountain Mesa Community Association board member and dear, dear friend Mack Dodd. He had such a rough ride the last year of his life. He was diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer and suffered terrible pain. Even so, this kind, humorous man was always cheerful when we went to visit him and very courageous in dealing with his illness. Resigned to his own death, he simply said, “I guess I’ll see what happens when I get there.” We couldn’t visit him after he tested positive for COVID-19, although he had recovered and was set to come home.
When I submit this weekly column to the newspaper for publication, I also “cc” it to the CMMCA board members. Every week, Mack sent an approving, enthusiastic reply like, “Great as usual,” or “Well said,” or “I miss you; wish you could come visit!” Several months before he died, his daughter reached out to Mary, who was able to reconnect Mack with his family. We will miss you, Mack. We will miss your smile, your hugs and your gentle, generous spirit. Soar with the stars my friend; may we meet again.
Here’s Mary: “Look to the west-northwest half an hour after sunset to spot Mercury about 10 degrees above the horizon. It appears to be residing in Gemini, the twins. As darkness falls, you can see the main stars in this constellation about 12 degrees above Mercury. The window of opportunity for viewing is a little shorter each night as days lengthen; Mercury also appears to be getting dimmer. If you are awake at 1:30 a.m., head outside and look up to spot Mars under 9 degrees from the waning moon. Less than 2 degrees north of Mars is the planet Neptune. Though you will need binoculars to spot our most distant planetary neighbor, it is worth it. If you are looking to spot its amazing blue hue you will need to use a small telescope. Neptune will continue to track east through Aquarius until the end of June, where it will appear to become stationary in the sky.” Awesome, Mary.
Stay well, neighbors!
——
Please call in news at (760) 362-5212 and leave a message for Annelies or email cmmcanewsletter@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.