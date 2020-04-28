Rising to the challenge: Locals submit their ideas for celebrating the holiday in a pandemic

“Earth Day every day! That’s as it should be,” wrote Hi-Desert Nature Museum Earth Day Challenge winner Judy Massey.
“I’m kind of an Earth nut and spend the entire month of April celebrating.”
Massey won one of the prizes in the museum’s contest for locals, who competed by describing how they celebrate Earth Day and protect the earth.
Massey provided a list of several good ideas for celebrating Earth Day 2020.
•Take photos of the sunrise.
•Share photos with others to get them thinking about how to celebrate too.
•Eat breakfast outside with a sweetie.
•Save plant cuttings from the landfill and plant them.
•Collect indigenous tree seeds. There are plenty to be found in parking lots. “There is nothing like growing a tree from seed!” Massey wrote.
•Record the sound of rain or birds and share them online.
•Read about nature and environmental heroes, like John Muir and David Brower.
•Create art about nature.
•Keep track of the moon phases and planets.
•Go on a nature walk. Always try to pick up trash when out. Look for new buds and blossoms.
“Tell the plants how lovely they are. Yes, I really do that,” she wrote..
Earth Day Challenge winners will all receive a 50th Anniversary Earth Day Celebration T-shirt.
One girl worked hard to earn her T-shirt.
“We are getting ready to plant 30 mesquite and palo verde trees on a vacant lot where my dad is working on a watering system,” wrote young Nora Wolfe, who is saving the planet while staying at home.
“Planting trees is good for the earth, because trees make oxygen, birds nest in them and the fruit can be eaten by wildlife. Native trees are especially good because they use less water and grow better in the desert. I am also planting some vegetables and herb seeds for myself.”
Cheyenne Bonell is saving the planet with and for her grandchildren. “When Earth Day events were canceled and local schools were shut, I devised teaching units that centered on sustainability at a level that my grandkids would enjoy. I supplied all the materials, a set of directions kids could easily follow, and a self-grading assessment form.
•First, grow a pumpkin in a pumpkin.
•Grow a potato from a potato.
•Grow lettuce in a jar!
Bonell’s grandkids are Kenny (15), Zechariah (8) and Jeremiah (4).
To check out the ideas and photos from all challenge winners, visit www.hidesertnaturemuseum.org.
