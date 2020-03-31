Donors give gallons of blood to save lives

YUCCA VALLEY — Bruce Guthrie gave blood for the first time on his way home from Vietnam 52 years ago. The Marine veteran and Morongo Valley resident bared his arm for the needle for the 155th time Saturday morning at the Center for Healthy Generations.
“My first donation was a compulsory volunteer donation in — Jesus, 1968,” Guthrie said as he waited for a phlebotomist to start the draw.
This would make 19½ gallons he’s donated.
The main room in the nonprofit’s center wasn’t exactly bustling Saturday — social distancing and safety guidelines meant the chairs and people were carefully spaced apart. But every available slot had been filled by the time the donations began at 9 a.m.
Blood drives have been busier than ever lately, said Alberto Rendon-Santaiago, collections supervisor for LifeStream, a nonprofit blood bank that serves Southern California hospitals.
“There are usually slots for walk-ins, but lately the community has been incredible,” he said in between taking appointments Saturday morning.
“I think the surgeon general stating we should go out and donate pushed people to come in. Many people have more time, and people want to help. Anytime there’s a tragedy, we see a rise in donating.”
Blood donations are exempt from state and local stay-at-home orders. LifeStream needs blood to provide to Hi-Desert Medical Center, the hospitals in the low desert and around 80 other hospitals and medical facilities in Southern California.
One of the locals giving blood Saturday morning was Dolores Silver, from Pioneertown.
“Being a retired registered RN, I know how important this is,” she said.
Nearby, Raleigh Strader, of Yucca Valley, squeezed a sponge ball while his blood flowed into a bag. Strader estimated he’s given nine to 10 gallons of blood, donating three to four times per year.
“It’s a good thing to do,” he said. “I’m happy to do it.”
Longtime donors like Strader and Guthrie encourage people to donate. It’s not painful, Guthrie said. “Just a little prick.”
Since the pandemic, LifeStream has started asking donors about any recent travel and taking temperatures of participants.
The phlebotomists and nurses are separating donors and reducing the number of people they see at a time, Rendon-Santaiago said. At blood drives using the bloodmobile, the number of donors who can be inside has been halved from four to two.
And while LifeStream is seeing a surge in donations, Rendon-Santaiago said it wasn’t unusual for locals to give when needed.
“Yucca Valley has always been amazing with donating,” he said. “We have a big donor base here.”
Merry Brady, from Johnson Valley, is one of their regulars. The Army veteran has O-negative blood, the universal type that can be used by everyone.
“I think I’ve donated 15 times,” she said while waiting for her appointment Saturday.
The reason she gives is simple: It saves lives.
“Three people can be saved with one donation,” she said.
The blood Brady and others give is vital to treat people who have been burned or wounded and patients battling cancer, sickle cell anemia and other conditions.
“The only place to get blood is from generous, volunteer blood donors,” LifeStream Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Chaffin said in a recent video. “If you are healthy and feeling well, we urge you to donate blood. You will help save lives.”
