Yucca Valley Film Festival will open Friday

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Film Festival will start at 6 p.m. Friday with a red carpet experience open to everyone.
The festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the Yucca Valley Community Center, on Dumosa Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway. Entrance to all events is free.
The screenings start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, beginning with “Love Cycles,” a 10-minute documentary produced by Jason Momoa.
Several more short comedies and dramas will follow, including a 10-minute comedy, “Little Victories,” starring Matt Walsh, a 16-minute drama starring Gerard Depardieu and a 12-minute comedy starring Michael Muhney, from “Veronica Mars” and “Charmed.”
The film “Yucca Valley” will premier.
Saturday will be a full day of screenings, with documentaries from 9 to 10 a.m., animated films from 2 to 4 p.m., student films from 4 to 5 p.m. and more films at 7:30 p.m.
Cinematographer John Stanier will give a master class at 10 a.m.
Sunday will start with an arts, crafts and entertainment fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visual arts and music video presentations will begin at 4 p.m. and the awards ceremony starts at 7:30.
For information, visit yuccavalleyfilmfestival.wordpress.com/program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.