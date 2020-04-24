Drivers line up for free food distribution in Joshua Tree

JOSHUA TREE — Cars lined up around the block and all the way up Calle los Amigos to receive free food at a giveaway sponsored by FIND Food Bank and the Way Station.
Hundreds of families receives boxes and bags of food in the drive-thru food giveaway aimed at helping families impacted by the continuing coronavirus lockdown.
Each household received a box with vegetables, fruits, pasta, pasta sauce, lentils, canned protein, shelf stable milk and oatmeal along with a bag of produce.
The giveaway was held at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Joshua Tree Elementary School, at Sunburst Avenue and Calle los Amigos and saw each driver stop at one of three check-in tables to give information about the households being served, including the ages of the people in the house.
This was done so county officials will get a better understanding of who is being impacted by the continuing coronavirus crisis.
Each driver then drove to another part of the parking lot where volunteers brought out boxes and bags of food.
Volunteers included seven soldiers who answered the call for volunteers.
Not everyone came to the giveaway by car or truck. The first three people served Tuesday afternoon walked up on foot.
Almost 400 families were helped in a giveaway held two weeks earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.