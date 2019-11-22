Yucca Valley’s Dan Munsey named fire chief: Local man will oversee all fire and rescue operations

SAN BERNARDINO — Dan Munsey, a Yucca Valley local who is president of Hi-Desert Water District, was appointed fire chief for San Bernardino County this week.
Munsey was serving as assistant county fire chief and was promoted to replace Mark Hartwig, who left in February to become fire chief for Santa Barbara County.
“Being chosen to serve as fire chief for this organization is a tremendous honor,” Munsey said in a released statement.
“This is a team of highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a great community. I am excited about this opportunity to lead them and provide them with the tools and the environment they need to help County Fire fully achieve its great potential.”
His promotion is effective immediately, following his appointment by county CEO Gary McBride with agreement from the board of supervisors.
Munsey, who grew up in Yucca Valley, started with the county as a paid-call firefighter in 1995. He became a full-time firefighter in 1998 and since then has worked in every division of county fire, promoting to captain in 2004, battalion chief in 2008 and assistant chief in March 2014.
As assistant chief, Munsey was responsible for rescue, fire and emergency medical response in the High Desert, the largest of the fire department’s five regions. It stretches from Apple Valley to Trona, and from past Interstate 395 to the Nevada border.
Munsey’s appointment to chief concluded a nationwide recruiting effort.
“There were several outstanding candidates,” McBride said. “But the board and I concluded that Assistant Chief Munsey offered the best combination of the traits we were seeking: the leadership skills and commitment to operate County Fire effectively and professionally, and the ability and desire to work productively with public safety agencies throughout the county.”
Munsey holds a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis on business and government and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Grand Canyon University.
He is president of the operations section of the California Fire Chiefs Association.
Munsey was first elected to the Hi-Desert Water District board of directors in 2008 and has served as president this year.
As fire chief, he will oversee around 1,000 employees responsible for fighting fires, providing emergency medical care, responding to hazardous materials, investigating arson, hazards and weapons of mass destruction and rescuing people from flooding, mudslides and extreme weather.
County spokesman David Wert said the pay range for county fire chief $185,681 to $253,531.
The value of his benefits will depend on what options he chooses, Wert added.
