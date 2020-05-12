Coronavirus testing open to everyone at CMC this week

JOSHUA TREE — Anyone, regardless of whether they show symptoms, may get tested for the new coronavirus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Copper Mountain College.
Testing is free and available to any San Bernardino County resident. You do not have to have health insurance.
Nurses with the county Department of Public Health will test using throat swabs and may also use antibody tests, which involve a quick stick of the finger to get a drop of blood.
Residents can apply for an appointment at sbcovid19.com today.
If you cannot access the form online, call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If nurses use antibody tests Thursday, they most likely will also use the throat swab tests.
“In the county we’re trying to do both tests at once because they answer different questions,” Dr. Rodney Borger with the county-run Arrowhead Regional Medical Center said in a phone interview last week.
The swab tests for fragments of viral RNA and will tell you if the virus currently exists in your system.
The antibody test looks for two kinds of antibodies produced to fight the infection. Someone who had the virus in the past should test positive, but someone just starting to get sick won’t. Antibody levels won’t be high enough until three to six days of sickness, Borger said.
The doctor also warned there is no evidence that being infected gives you immunity in the future.
