Art gallery opens with triumph

YUCCA VALLEY — The Hi-Desert Cultural Center has opened a new show at its Yucca Valley Visual & Performing Arts Center. Actually, it’s three shows in one.
“Trilogy” is comprised of exhibits “Collusion — Friends of EMS,” “Concourse C” and “Desert Dudes.”
“Collusion — Friends of EMS” features work by artists suggested by Eric Minh Swenson and includes painting, sculpture, video and street art.
One of the artists at the VIP gala opening held Friday was David Jang. Jang’s pieces depict the concept of the transformation of matter and energy and how it relates to living things.
“I experiment and study how matter and energy can be transformed, but never destroyed,” he said. “They are instead in a constant and infinite state of transferring.”
Another of the artists present for the opening was Carrie Ann Plank, a printmaker from the San Francisco area. She is showing two of the blocks used in her printing. “I think the way the wood absorbs the ink into it has a beauty of its own,” she said.
One of the gallery’s rooms houses the “Concourse C” assemblage installation procured by Copper Mountain College professor Cathy Allen as part of the National Endowment For the Arts’ Big Read event.
“This is a group effort by the community coming together and representing a resurgence of civilization,” she said. “We did a workshop where people helped build it and the CMC Art Club sent over six students.”
Also in the Big Read exhibit is the work of Karyl Newman and her “Waste Wunderkammer” collection of found objects. “I call them “Blight Sights” and they are all made of trash found in the desert,” she explained.
“Desert Dudes” is a collection of colorful surrealistic portraits by Joshua Tree artist Patrick Hasson. The portraits show musicians who either recorded at the famous Rancho De La Luna studio in Joshua Tree or were integral to the studio in other ways.
The group of recording artists created the Coachella Valley-based genre of music known as Desert Rock.
