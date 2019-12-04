Artist, choreographer’s show features Latinx community

Artist and choreographer Ana Sanchez has been working with 11 Latin women, telling their stories through her BoxoHOUSE Project exhibit “Materiality of Exile” and with her performances.
The event was well attended in spite of the cold weather Saturday.
Before beginning, Sanchez gave a short talk on the significance of the number 11, some thoughts on her personal “exile” from her home country of Puerto Rico, her focus on the Latinx (a gender-neutral form of Latina or Latino) community and a short explanation of the dance performance to take place.
“In Greek, 11 means beautiful redundancy. It is a female energy. It’s two ones, the one confronting its absolute other.”
Each of the 11 women created a memory box with elements from their past, some desert sand representing their present and item from the future they want. The memory boxes were spread around the BoxoHOUSE grounds.
Sanchez and her audience moved from box to box where she performed a unique dance piece for each woman, with audio of each woman telling her story.
The art exhibit is made up of white articles of clothing from each woman, mounted on silver walls with a video telling each of their stories.
