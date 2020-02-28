YUCCA VALLEY — Two of the town’s commissions will meet in a joint session to review the aquatics and recreation center project.
The planning commission and the parks, recreation and cultural commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the community center, on Dumosa Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway. The meeting will take place in the Yucca Room.
The commissioners are scheduled to review the aquatics and recreation center, which Yucca Valley will build using a $22 million state grant.
Once the commissioners review the project, Yucca Valley staff will make a final presentation to the Town Council. The date for that meeting has not been set.
A panel of citizens appointed by the Town Council recommended building the pool and recreation center east of the soccer fields at Brehm sports park on Little League Drive.
The proposed project includes an indoor recreational pool, a 25-yard outdoor lap pool, a gymnasium, a rehab room and a multipurpose room.
The project would cost $22-$24 million, which is much more than the $15 million available from a state grant earmarked for construction.
The total grant was for $22 million, but according to staff reports, $2 million went back to the state for administrative costs and $5 million is earmarked for “soft costs” like design fees.
Councilman Merl Abel said building the center at Brehm park will benefit both the town of Yucca Valley and the nonprofit Boys & Girls Club, which is across the street.
“It could only help our Boys & Girls Club,” Abel said. “We have kids there already.”
But several other council members said they would prefer the new aquatics center be built in other locations, including near Essig Park in the Sky Harbor area or near Sunnyslope Drive and Sage Avenue north of the community center.
