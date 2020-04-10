Car churches are back on for Easter services

MORONGO BASIN — After banning car church services this week, the county’s health officer backed off a bit, saying churches may still hold the drive-in Easter services they had already planned.
“Supervisor Dawn Rowe appealed to the board on our behalf to allow the Easter drive-in Sunday services,” said Jerel Hagerman, pastor of Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel in Yucca Valley.
San Bernardino County Acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson first ordered an end to all drive-in services on Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday morning, she amended the order to allow drive-in Easter services.
Rowe’s office confirmed via email Wednesday that drive-in church services are allowed under the current stay-at-home order.
Several churches contacted Rowe and expressed their displeasure with the order issued Tuesday because they had Easter drive-in services planned. Rowe worked with her colleagues on the board of supervisors and public health officials to ensure that Easter drive-in services could continue.
“I take very seriously our religious freedoms and liberties in this country. Churches in our county have been very creative in offering alternative methods of worship to their congregants in an attempt to comply with the current health orders,” Rowe said.
“However, demanding that churches cancel these alternative worship services during one of the holiest weeks was something that troubled me deeply. I’m appreciative that our county’s health officer took my concerns into consideration and issued new guidance allowing our citizens the ability to observe the Easter holiday in a safe manner.”
“We are so grateful to the county to let us have it. It really just didn’t make sense. Nobody is allowed to get out of their cars. If they need to exit the vehicle for any reason, then they have to leave,” Hagerman said.
“It’s an opportunity for people to find some joy and hope in a very safe environment. Also, it’s fun, I have some jokes. People get to wave out the windows at each other.”
Joshua Springs will hold drive-in service at 6:30 a.m. for the sunrise service and then at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday at the church parking lot at 57373 Joshua Lane in Yucca Valley.
Hagerman said visitors will stay in their cars and nothing will be passed between anyone. So there will be no collections taken, no communion given and no literature passed out.
There will also be an evening service, “The Hope Drive-in Crusade,” at 7 p.m. Sunday.
“We will even have people put on their flashers during part of the service,” said Hagerman.
When asked about the previously-planned “Live at 5 Parade of Cars” event set for Thursday evening, he said, “I’m pretty sure we won’t be having it; we don’t want to push it with the county. We are grateful to have the Easter events.”
Joshua Springs is alerting its flock to the good news online via Facebook. “Good news travels fast,” said Hagerman.
Godwin Christian Fellowship is also officially back on for drive-in Easter service at 10:30 a.m. at the church at 6389 Godwin Road in Twentynine Palms.
When reached for comment, Pastor Max Rossi hadn’t yet heard about the amended order, but said, “That would make me so happy if we could still do it.”
After confirmation from the supervisor’s office, Rossi said, “Thank you for the wonderful news. I am composing a message to our congregants right now.”
Godwin Fellowship plans to follow county’s recommendations, “They amended their decision to allow drive-in religious services with the appropriate safety measures: face coverings, gloves and six feet distancing between individuals,” wrote Rossi.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is also going ahead with its service.
“We are going to have our Easter sunrise service ‘drive-in’ style at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It will also be on Facebook Live as well,” Pastor Matt Jennings wrote in an email Thursday.
Good Shepherd is located at 59077 Yucca Trail in Yucca Valley.
Jennings explained what kind of Communion services are available, “We aren’t offering Communion in a public way, meaning by appointment only, not opening the church sanctuary an anyone-come-in kind of way. We decided against it when the new News Release came out on Tuesday.”
The church will not be distributing paper bulletins, but will instead have them uploaded to the church’s FB page as a PDF.
The church asks that any collection donations would most preferably be mailed in, use online banking or “drop it by if I’m here. If anyone brings a donation on Sunday, we’ll take it with gloves and a mask on,” wrote Jennings.
