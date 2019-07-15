MORONGO BASIN — The power is out for thousands of households in the Morongo Basin and Southern California Edison said that they do not know when power will be restored.
At 1:18 a.m. Monday, electrical equipment at Sunny Vista Road and Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree overheated and caused the outage, said Southern California Edison representative Paul Netter. Initially, the power was knocked out for 5,253 customers.
“Customers were affected in Joshua Tree, Landers, Morongo Valley and Yucca Valley,” Netter said.
As of 10:01 a.m. Southern California Edison has returned service to over 400 customers. Netter said 4,801 customers were still affected.
“We don’t have an estimated time for return of service,” Netter said. “We have people on the scene working on it.”
Temperatures in Yucca Valley are expected to reach 105 degrees this afternoon and residents without power are encouraged to visit local cooling centers. The Yucca Valley Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree libraries are both open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
