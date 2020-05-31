YUCCA VALLEY — Traffic was backed up along Twentynine Palms Highway from Joshua Lane until Airway Avenue due to a large RV blocking the intersection around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Two California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene to assist. Officer Ryan Swanson said the RV driver tried to make a turn onto Airway Avenue and the bottom portion of the vehicle bottomed out and became stuck.
A tow truck was called to safely remove the stuck vehicle.
The owner of the RV, a Twentynine Palms man who was not identified, called several friends to the location to assist, but not much could be done without a tow truck, Swanson said.
(1) comment
Lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.