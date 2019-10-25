Local students will benefit from big government grants

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math will benefit from $600,000 in grants awarded to the Morongo Unified School District.
The district will get half a million dollars from September through May 2024 thanks to a Department of Defense program that supports areas connected to the military.
Over the past decade, Morongo Unified School District has received more than $6 million in these grants.
This grant was developed to help students at Twentynine Palms junior high and high school.
A program named Project Lead the Way is being developed with the grant money and is expected to begin at Twentynine Palms Junior High in the 2020-21 school year and Twentynine Palms High School in the year after that.
Project Lead the Way focuses on computer science, engineering and biomedical sciences. Students will experience hands-on activities and build problem-solving skills as they work.
Another $100,000 from the state will go to programs for students in kindergarten through eighth grade at Palm Vista Elementary and Twentynine Palms Junior High.
The grant money will be distributed over two years from the California Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.