YUCCA VALLEY — Yucca Valley High School alumni will hold a YVHS 50th celebration and reunion Oct. 18-21. Invited are students from the classes of 1969-1974 — the first six classes that attended the opening of the new high school for the school year 1968-1969.
The event will begin Friday night, Oct. 18, with an organized icebreaker. Several activities will follow on the next day, including golf at Hawk’s Landing, a hike at Joshua Tree National Park and tours of Keys Ranch.
“That evening will be the grand event at Hawk’s Landing for dinner, dancing, reminiscing, some surprises and just a lot of fun,” alumnus Art Miller said.
There will be cash raffles with proceeds donated to YVHS.
Sunday will include a school tour to see the changes in the last 50 years.
Classmates from ’69-’74 are welcome to attend all events by registering at yvhsreunion.com. The website will give information related to the weekend.
There is a cost for the dinner on Saturday, which must be paid by invoice in advance. No one will be admitted without his or her tickets, and no tickets will be sold at the door.
Memorabilia will be sold on the website, which is open to everyone. All items will have the specific Trojan logo designed for this celebration, which will be retired soon after. There will also be a DVD available for sale of the Saturday night celebration.
“Tickets are selling out quickly, so hurry and register,” Miller said.
For information, email reunion@yvhsreunion.com.
