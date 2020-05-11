JOSHUA TREE — A 50-year-old from Joshua Tree, David Urrea, is suspected of stabbing two young men at the Valero gas station Sunday, leaving one dead and one injured. A sheriff's deputy later found Urrea and shot him to death in the dry lake bed area.
The stabbing was reported around 1:03 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the gas station at 61794 Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies found Anthony Frugoli, a 26-year-old resident of Yucca Valley, suffering from a stab wound that was not life-threatening. The second victim, Shane Castro, a 24-year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, had already been taken to the hospital by a private citizen by the time deputies arrived.
Castro succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect got away from the scene in a vehicle before deputies arrived.
By watching surveillance footage, deputies got the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle and identified the registered owner, Urrea, as man who stabbed Frugoli and Castro.
Deputies searched for Urrea at a campsite near the gas station where he lived. He had recently notified the Sheriff’s Department he was living in the camp, which he was mandated to report as he was a registered sex offender.
A crew in the Sheriff’s Department helicopter and deputies continued to search the area and found Urrea’s vehicle on Broadway and Copper Mountain in Joshua Tree. The vehicle was occupied by Urrea and an adult woman.
At some point, a deputy shot Urrea, killing him on the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The passenger was not hurt.
Two teams of homicide investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investigating both the deputy-involved shooting and the initial stabbing.
Castro was a former Yucca Valley High School student and a longtime local. His friends have started a meal train account and a Zelle account for donations to his family during this difficult time. There is also a GoFundMe to raise money for Castro’s services, organized by his family. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-shanes-services?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2pxQYOc2Mzb5IBI2fsLeOnQh8glM044fd-lCKlB8f0pC-KrxvnOYZLSQE.
Anyone with information related to the crimes is asked to contact detectives Tony Romero and Troy Mooradian at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at (888) 782-7463 or www.wetip.com.
