LANDERS — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for shooting a man in Landers.
The victim reported the shooting himself, calling deputies to a house in the 60000 block of Adele Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies found the victim in an open field on the property. He had been shot several times.
He was treated by medical personnel on scene and then flown to a hospital.
The deputies found several hundred marijuana plants over 6 feet tall growing outside on the same property. They called in the sheriff’s Marijuana Eradication Team to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
