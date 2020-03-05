Aquatics center plan gets OK from town commissions

YUCCA VALLEY — Two of the town’s commissions joined forces to provide input on the aquatics and recreation center Tuesday, recommending to built it near the Boys & Girls Club and Brehm Youth Sports Park.
Planning and parks and recreation commissioners signed off on a version of the project that includes an indoor recreational pool, an outdoor 25-yard lap pool, a gymnasium, a rehab room and a multipurpose room.
The next step is having the Yucca Valley staff and architect team make a final presentation to the Town Council. The date for that meeting has not been set.
About a dozen people sat in the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, including representatives for the Boys & Girls Club, but no one spoke during public comments.
“This is an exciting evening,” said Community Services Manager Sue Earnest, the lead on the project for the town.
A $22 million grant for Yucca Valley to build an aquatics and fitness center was written into one of the propositions passed by voters on June 5, 2018.
The Town Council hired an architectural firm, LPA, and appointed a community advisory group to work with them to determine design features and location.
The group recommended building the new complex east of the soccer fields at Brehm park on Little League Drive. Its total cost is estimated at $23.6 million.
The planning commission and parks, recreation and cultural commission on Tuesday voted unanimously 9-0 to accept the group’s recommendations.
“The synergy is there at the Brehm location,” Earnest said. “There are a lot of good activities to keep it busy.”
Partnerships with existing organizations and additional grants will hopefully make up the difference between the money available from the grant and the total cost of the project. From the $22 million grant, $15 million remains available for construction; $2 million went directly to the state for administrative costs and $5 million is earmarked for “soft” costs like design and engineering.
Planning Commissioner Clint Stoker, who also served on the advisory committee, said he has seen the project cost keep climbing.
“The numbers have gone up again,” he said. “The numbers keep creeping higher and higher.”
Arash Izadi of LPA Inc. and his team were present at Tuesday night’s meeting. The LPA team and town staff said they understood that for many commissioners, they were hearing of the details for the first time and it could be “information overload.”
Planning Commissioner James Henderson said the project was very exciting and asked questions about how the facilities would be staffed and the cost involved. The costs for employees and the future growth of the community have been factored into the final costs, Izadi said.
John Courtney, the senior project manager with LPA, said the various plans are simply just the beginning.
“We wanted to present big ideas,” Courtney said Tuesday.
Courtney said the team researched the “affordability price point” for Yucca Valley.
“We want to make sure you are looking at a realistic picture,” Courtney said. “We use a proven method.”
Parks Commissioner Matt Rauch said he felt strongly that a competitive swimming program should be part of the aquatics program.
“It was high on the list,” Rauch said, adding people will be upset without it.
In December, several council members said they would prefer the new aquatics center be built in other locations, including near Essig Park or near Sunnyslope and Sage Avenue.
But LPA and town staff said they had researched all possible town land and the Brehm park location will be the least expensive to develop. The other locations would require environmental reviews at the state level.
Construction is set to begin in October.
The Yucca Valley Town Council will cast the ultimate vote on the location and costs for the project, which has a tight timeline mandated by the grant funding.
