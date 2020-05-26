YUCCA VALLEY — The town of Yucca Valley is prepping its budget for fiscal year 2020-21 as it faces financial losses and rising costs of its contract with the county Sheriff’s Department.
The town anticipates spending $10.8 million in the 2020-21 general fund budget. Operating supplies and services costs are budgeted to drop by 15 percent and personnel services will take a 5 percent decrease. Public safety spending is estimated to lower by about 5-10 percent.
Town Council members agreed that funding public safety was their No. 1 priority at their meeting May 19.
They decided to use Measure Y sales tax money to cover part of a 6 percent increase in public safety costs and to look into using the town’s reserves to cover the rest of expenses.
Town Manager Curtis Yakimow’s recommendation to the council included a 10 percent cut, or about $508,000, from the sheriff’s budget.
Sheriff’s Capt. Lucas Niles, who attended the meeting remotely, said cutting 5-10 percent from the contract with the Sheriff’s Department could result in the town losing both of its sheriff’s safety specialists, a deputy and a clerical position.
Niles also said each deputy responds to about 2,010 calls per year. He said the ideal number for a community Yucca Valley’s size is about 1,800 calls per deputy.
“I appreciate how tough this decision is in uncertain times,” Niles said.
Niles added that Yucca Valley has seen a spike in violent crime, increasing to 33 percent in 2018-2019.
“We have no indication that that number is going to decrease,” Niles said. “Response times will decrease.”
Niles warned without the funding for the Sheriff’s Department, the community will suffer and crimes will likely increase.
“It leaves many solvable crimes unsolved,” Niles said.
The council agreed that it would find a way to fully fund the sheriff’s budget for 2020-21, but that it may have to cut 5 percent to 10 percent in the 2021-22 budgets.
The 2021 cost of living adjustment for town staff is also on the chopping block.
Additional programs affected by revenue shortfalls because of COVID-19 include aquatics, concerts in the park, senior events, snow play day, museum exhibits, code enforcement (25 percent proposed cut) and park and pool maintenance.
The Earth Day celebration, adult softball and the Yucca Valley Film Festival were all removed from the budget.
“It’s a significant impact for this community,” Yakimow said. “These are very serious reductions in serious times. A lot of thought went into all of this.”
The proposed budget is scheduled for public hearing and adoption at a June 16 council meeting. On June 2, the council will review special revenues.
The nearly three-hour meeting was adjourned in the memory of longtime resident Bob Dunn, who was a passionate advocate for Yucca Valley and a local business owner.
“Bob Dunn was a very important part of this community,” said Councilman Jim Schooler. “He touched the lives of this community.”
New cars , hospital bills , wrongful death lawsuits can get expensive.
Curtis Yakimow is a very solid Town Manager. I have had the opportunity to sit in a couple of meeting with him in the past. This pandemic is going to sting pretty hard financially for some time, which is going to be hard to recover from. Kudos to Curtis.
These are tough economic times for everyone and the Town is no exception. The 'Stay at Home' order caused our economy to fall off the cliff. Tourist not visiting means less tax dollars to fund the Town businesses and Town operations.
Tough times calls for tough decisions. But those decisions need to not only look at the short term, but also the long term.
Hopefully, with the stay at home order being lifted, people continuing to practice social distancing, the wearing of face coverings, things will begin to return to normal with businesses re-opening, visitors returning to enjoy the community, and the money so desperately needed returning to our community.
I hope there's a vote on this so I can vote no. We're all in the same boat here, fewer jobs available, many of us had to stop going into work, business owners are losing revenue and small businesses could not bear the brunt and are bankrupt, many will never recover or open again. IMO the police department can tighten their belt, stop raises, repair their cars, reduce their numbers if needed, and do as we're all doing; doing without.
The town needs to see the "littler picture". They're looking for places to make big cuts which means cutting important things from the budget. I see a lot of little things that would add up to big savings. There's a lot of waste on small things, everywhere you look, the town is wasting money on small things that would really add up. I wish they were smart enough to see it
