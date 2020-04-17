Joshua Tree to have two food giveaways in two days

JOSHUA TREE — While food giveaway schedules have grown uncertain during the pandemic, two nonprofits say they will be offering food next week.
The Community Action Partnership’s USDA food distribution, usually held on the third Monday of the month, will resume service from 9 to 11 a.m. April 20 at the Joshua Tree Community Center, 6171 Sunburst Ave.
The March giveaway at the Joshua Tree location was canceled.
A query emailed to foodbank@capsbc.org received this response: “We spoke with Sheryl Ray, the new site manager for the Joshua Tree Community Center USDA distribution, and she informed me that the distribution will take place this month on Monday, April 20, via drive through. All food will be pre-boxed.”
More good news for Joshua Tree
A nonprofit food bank that serves the regional desert, Food In Need of Distribution, has started holding Community Mobile Market Distributions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Joshua Tree Elementary School at 4950 Sunburst Ave. The next giveaway will be April 21.
Anyone may participate. The food is given out pre-packed for transport.
Those who come will be asked their name, address and number of people in their household; proof of residence or ID are not required. This distribution will continue through the crisis.
“We are going to hold the distributions twice per month until the shelter-in-place order is canceled,” FIND staff worker Carmen Avila said in a phone call Wednesday.
“We have two crews from the California Conservation Corps and a rotating crew from the Army National Reserve packing bags and boxes. We are doing this as a safety precaution, to protect the health of our volunteers and warehouse workers.”
The FIND food bank operates from a hub in Indio. It has set up these Community Mobile Market distributions to help reach “food deserts,” remote or under-served communities that lack regular access to affordable food.
FIND’s mobile markets distribute free, healthy foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, to help individuals and families who qualify make healthy meals. They offer a variety of choices that allow families and individuals the ability to customize their selections based on their cultural, religious and dietary needs.
For more information, visit www.findfoodbank.org/find-food/mobile-market.
Distribution hub works out of school
Another food distribution organization working in Joshua Tree is Waste Not Morongo Basin, led by Vala Stultz.
“We are a food logistics operation affiliated with the Basin Wide Foundation. We don’t hand food out to the public, but instead our goal is to rescue surplus food supplies and get the food out to the local agencies or pantries,” explained Stultz in a phone call Tuesday.
She is working in the old Joshua Tree Elementary School to develop the location into a large food distribution hub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.