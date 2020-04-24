Our little community feels very safe in its remote location, but we are troubled by several Airbns that are still accepting guests on most weekends. There’s one just up the road from us and it’s so obvious when people are staying there, because they leave their outside lights on all night, which is extremely annoying as it lights up our porch and bedroom! Then there’s another family who come out every weekend and ride their horribly loud off-road vehicles all over our fragile desert; messing up pristine areas and leaving deep tracks on our roads. I called the police twice last weekend and was assured this is illegal behavior but the cops never made it out here, as usual.
Here’s Mary: “Due to these uncertain times, the turn-out for the monthly food giveaway was above average once again. Families are in desperate need of help and we are all grateful to our super volunteers who have kept this much-needed service going. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, and any other unwanted germs, everyone was asked to stay in their vehicles. An orderly line of cars wound around the dirt parking lot of the Copper Mountain Mesa Community Center and down Winters Road.
“That same day there was a surplus food giveaway at the Joshua Tree Elementary School put on by the Food In Need of Distribution Food Bank out of Indio and run by the Army National Guard. My husband, Gary, and I arrived almost an hour early, with two of our neighbors who did not have transportation, and we were No. 11 in line. Once the line started moving, the efficiency was amazing and I am glad to announce there was no fighting or arguing; everything was orderly.
“I was very grateful to our Army National Guard for their pleasant, efficient, life-saving service.”
Yes, Mary, thank you and many thanks to all branches of the military who are helping the American people survive this crisis.
Speaking of which, our beloved neighbor, who was in the Continuing Care Center and tested positive for COVID-19, remained asymptomatic and he gets to come home next week. Yeah!!!
Stay well, neighbors!
