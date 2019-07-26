WONDER VALLEY — Two Wonder Valley residents were rescued by county firefighters Thursday night after their Ford Mustang was stranded by rising water on Barbara Lane north of Amboy Road.
An 8-inch wall of water overtook the man and woman’s vehicle as they headed home in the wake of a summer storm, Battalion Chief Donny Viloria said.
The water caused their vehicle to stall and settled into a puddle that filled the road from one side to the other and extended along the road for three quarters of a mile, Viloria said.
With the stormwater reaching the bottom of the vehicle’s doors, the couple called 911 for help. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:15 p.m.
The chief said firefighters traveled parallel to the flooded road to get to the couple, then pulled them from the vehicle and got them to safe, dry land.
The incident was the only storm-related assist firefighters performed, according to Viloria.
The monsoon storm drenched some parts of the Morongo Basin while leaving others dry and mildly cloudy.
Twentynine Palms was one of the hardest hit communities. Twentynine Palms Highway was flooded in places and city crews closed Split Rock Avenue, Tamarisk Avenue, Ocotillo Avenue, Bullion Mountain Road, Bagdad Highway, Joe Davis Drive and El Rey Avenue because of flooded washes.
Around 2 inches of rain fell in some places in Twentynine Palms and more than a half-inch of rain fell in Joshua Tree, according to San Bernardino County.
So far, the forecast predicts mostly dry conditions next week.
