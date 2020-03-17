School district offers food, online learning after closing classrooms

MORONGO BASIN — After deciding on Friday night to close all Morongo Unified schools for at least a week, the school district is now taking steps to help alleviate some of the pressures of the closures, including handing out food to children.
Superintendent Tom Baumgarten, under the authority of the board of education, closed all MUSD schools until March 20, with the expectation that the closure will be extended.
Joshua Springs Christian Schools and Copper Mountain College soon followed suit and closed their campuses.
Board members called this action an effective way to disrupt the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, March 16, all school building activities were canceled. Employees were ordered report to work to perform their duties as much as possible.
Meals to-go handed out at schools
The district issued an emergency food nutrition plan which was put into place Monday, March 16.
Workers are distributing “grab-and-go” cold meals Monday through Friday until school resumes at all elementary and middle schools and at Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley high schools.
Meals will be distributed from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will include breakfast and lunch. You do not need to be an enrolled student to receive a meal. A drive-through option is available at all locations.
Education
Teachers have been instructed to provide curriculum materials for their students to keep them learning while schools are closed.
The school district has posted links to free educational materials including subject reviews and practice tests at https://tinyurl.com/MUSDhome.
Two private educational companies, Scholastic and Early Learning Academy, are also providing free digital education learning tools during the school closures.
Anyone with questions about school work during the closure is advised to contact MUSD at (760) 367-9191.
