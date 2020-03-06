LANDERS — Gift certificates from restaurants and entertainment venues ranging from Yucca Bowl to Knott’s Berry Farm will be offered as prizes at the Landers Auction Extravaganza from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Landers Elementary School, 56450 Reche Road.
All proceeds benefit Landers Elementary students with field trips, including science camp, family activity nights, family involvement opportunities and school assemblies.
The night features a $10 baked potato dinner, drink and dessert.
Patrons can buy $1 tickets for chances to win prizes.
Students from each grade level have created gift baskets on themes, including baby, gift card, pet, spa, game night, school supplies, movie, coloring and summer fun. Each prize will go to the highest blind bidder.
There will also be live auction items.
Prizes include passes to the Joshua Tree Music Festival, Theatre 29, the Palm Springs Air Museum and the Integratron; tours of the Mission Inn in Riverside; gift certificates to the 29 Palms Inn, Castelli’s in Palm Desert and Elmer’s in Palm Springs; rides on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; a one-year membership to Five Star Gym and Fitness Center; tickets to Escape Room Palm Springs and Snow Valley; and games at Yucca Bowl.
Also up for auction or drawing will be four-ticket passes or meals from Knott’s Berry Farm, Boomers, Regal Theater, AMC Theater, Get Air Indoor Trampoline Park and Sky Zone.
The event is open to the public. Cash and debit and credit cards will be accepted.
