Becky writes:
What a nice change from the hot weather we were having. I actually had to grab a jacket on my way out this morning. If only the wind didn’t feel the need to join the cooler weather it would have been perfect.
Things seem to be about the same out there. People are still wearing their masks when they are out and about. All of the drive-thru lines are usually quite busy. There has been a definite increase in the amount of traffic this past week. I haven’t noticed many places that have opened back up yet.
Vicki and I needed to run frozen food over to Joshua Tree at the last minute, but I figured we would be back in time to clock out. That was before we got to La Contenta and had to go around the fire. It took us at least 30 minutes to get up to the stop sign so we could head toward Joshua Tree. It wasn’t quite so bad on the way back, but you could tell the fire was trying to start back up.
The Landers Moose Lodge will hold a poker run fundraiser beginning at 10 a.m. May 23. The buy-in is $20. Meet at the corner of Hondo Street, on the west side of Old Woman Springs Road, with your ATV. Sign-up starts at 10 a.m.
The game is five-card stud with payouts on the best hand, second best hand and low hand. At the final stop enjoy hot dogs and potato salad. For your safety, masks and social distancing are requested. For more information, call (626) 483 8587.
