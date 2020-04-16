YUCCA VALLEY — Hi-Desert Water District directors interviewed six candidates and appointed Jim Byerrum to the board during a special meeting Wednesday night.
Byerrum will replace Dan Munsey, who resigned in early March after being promoted to county fire chief.
The candidates who applied to fill the position were Byerrum, Jeffrey Brady, Barry Healan, Emmanuel Lorenzana, Scot McKone and Sabrina Peukert.
Each of the candidates gave a three-minute speech at the meeting and was asked questions by the sitting board members.
Byerrum has worked on the business side of the water industry throughout his career. He served as the president of the California Domestic Water Company in Whittier for 34 years. He also holds certifications as a water treatment operator and a water distribution operator.
“I’ve been fortunate to spend my entire work career in the water industry,” he said at the meeting. “The water industry is a fascinating business and there’s always a new issue challenge or opportunity.”
The board asked him to elaborate on his managerial style and his ideas about the future of the board. He said that, as a board member, he hopes to tackle big-picture items and not micromanage the staff .
He also noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he expects that the water district will be facing hard economic times for the next couple of years and he hoped to help the department navigate that.
“I successfully managed a water facility through the 2008 recession,” he said. “Local governments are going to have a very hard time fiscally over the next few years. There’s a very steep learning curve when joining any board of directors and I believe that my experience can help lessen that curve.”
The board agreed and unanimously voted to appoint Byerrum. He was sworn into the position at the end of the meeting and will serve on the board until the November election. He plans to run for election to his seat and will begin campaigning soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.