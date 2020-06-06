The Mojave Desert is an astonishing place. My dad’s friend owns property in Joshua Tree National Park, that I enjoy exploring whenever I’m able. On one such occasion, I carefully climbed through the seemingly endless number of colossal metamorphic rocks and noticed the silence. The beautiful, untroubled desert that extends for miles at a time brought me peace.
As I sat on one of the numerous rocks nearby, I laid back and closed my eyes, absorbing the peacefulness the desert so willingly provides. The silence not only gave me a sense of tranquility but allowed me to reflect on how lucky I am to be in such a wonderful place. I noticed a tiny roadrunner chasing after a lizard in the distance, and I heard different types of birds chirping nearby. As I began to relax, I noticed a miniature, sprouting Joshua tree. This moment in time was truly delightful; seeing a Joshua tree just beginning its cycle in life is a gift.
Joshua trees only grow an average of five centimeters a year, which means they mature within 50 to 60 years and can live as long as 150 years. In order for the Joshua tree to grow, seasonal rains are necessary. That being said, the Mojave is a dry desert due to the rain shadow effect, which explains why Joshua trees take a very long time to grow.
I will always remember the location where I climbed up on the rocks that day long ago. Hopefully, one day, I will retrace my steps to observe just how immense my Joshua tree has become. It’s comforting to know the desert is always a place I can visit to feel that desirable sense of tranquility. However, for the time being, I thank the desert for providing me with such beautiful flora and fauna, including my special Joshua tree.
