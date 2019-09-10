YUCCA VALLEY — A pickup truck driver was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash that seriously hurt a motorcyclist around 11:19 a.m. Sunday on Twentynine Palms Highway at Joshua Lane.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Mark Gregory, 52, of Palm Springs, had stopped his motorcycle for the red light at the intersection and was rear-ended by a Ford pickup truck driven by Juan DeLuna Jr., 51, of Thousand Palms.
Paramedics took Gregory to Desert Regional Medical Center for serious injuries, including multiple broken bones.
Deputies called to the scene discovered DeLuna was driving on a suspended license and had methamphetamine, a sheriff’s station news release states.
He allegedly was found to be under the influence of both methamphetamine and marijuana.
DeLuna was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence causing a collision resulting in injury.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
