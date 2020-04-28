MORONGO BASIN --More people will qualify to be tested for the new coronavirus this week as San Bernardino County loosens its criteria.
Starting with drive-thru testing in Apple Valley Thursday, testing will be available to anyone who either has at least one symptom of COVID-19 or is either 65 or older, a health care worker, an emergency medical service worker or in law enforcement, county spokesman David Wert said Monday.
“Testing criteria can change rapidly as we try to strike a balance between getting as many people tested as possible and proving ample public notice,” Wert said.
A handful of people who spoke to the Hi-Desert Star at the drive-thru testing in Joshua Tree April 22 did not have any of the three symptoms said to be required in county Department of Health announcements and news releases. Wert said it was likely the county had an ample number of test kits available at the site and officials decided to test rather than turn at-risk people away.
“The primary goal of these testing events is to test as many people as possible everywhere so we have an accurate view on the status of novel coronavirus in our county,” Wert said.
“The criteria is used simply to ensure we prioritize the highest risk people in the face of limited testing supplies. Now that testing supplies are becoming more readily available, the county can become more accommodating.”
Fever over 100 degrees, cough and difficulty breathing have been the three major symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, identified by the Centers for Disease Control and health departments across the country. However, as doctors and researchers learn more about this new virus mutation, they add to the known symptoms.
The latest breakdown of common symptoms from the CDC is as follows:
Fever.
Cough.
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Chills.
Repeated shaking with chills.
Muscle pain.
Headache.
Sore throat.
New loss of taste or smell.
The World Health Organization, tracking COVID-19 worldwide, says patients may also suffer from nasal congestion and diarrhea. While rare, cases of pink eye have also been reported in people infected with the new coronavirus, according to the American Academy of Opthamologists.
(1) comment
A new, additional symptom to add to the list reflects fresh understanding about the virus, particularly how if affects younger people. The symptom is: inflamed, rash-y or spotted, bumpy, "chill blane" or frost-bitten toes (or extemities in general), due to impaired circulation from blood clots, in turn caused by heightened inflammation.
Another symptom is hives, blisters, "chicken pox", or skin rashes generally, on the torso or other areas. Again, this is due to heightened inflammation response to the virus.
