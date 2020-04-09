Despite the viral wrench that seems to have been thrown into the lives of everyone worldwide, spring has arrived, as usual, on time and with it a green hue across the desert floor. Wildflowers are blooming in areas that received the lion’s share of winter rains, trees are boasting new growth and desert plants are starting to bloom. Queen butterflies have made their appearance, ladybugs should be next and last but not least the dragon flies. A little touch of our amazing desert to brighten the days!
I haven’t seen the very elusive yellow-headed blackbirds as yet, but I did see a similar bird recently. Small and black but with bright crimson markings instead of yellow. This little guy was a definite beauty, but I only got a quick glance before he flew off and he hasn’t returned!
Christian communities will observe Good Friday April 10. During the first century, the church set aside every Friday as a special day of prayer and fasting. It was not until the fourth century that the church began observing the Friday before Easter as the day associated with the crucifixion of Christ. First called Holy or Great Friday by the Greek Church, the name “Good Friday” was adopted by the Roman Church around the sixth or seventh century and may have originated from the German phrase “Gute Freitag” which means “good” or “holy” Friday.
Good Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 12. It is typically the most well-attended Sunday service of the year, as Christians believe that Jesus was raised from the dead, three days after his death on the cross.
While we celebrate this day in reverence, we can’t ignore the importance of the Easter Bunny to all the little ones who look forward to his arrival. He is a folkloric figure and a symbol of Easter, having originated among German Lutherans during the 1500s. The “Easter Hare” or “Oschter Haws” originally played the role of a judge, evaluating whether children were good or disobedient at the start of the Eastertide season. In legend, he carries colored eggs in his basket, candy and sometimes toys to the homes of children, and shows similarities to Santa Claus as they both bring gifts to children on the night before their respective holidays.
Our celebrations and observances this week will certainly be curbed and unlike any we can call to mind, but churches and places of worship are doing their very best in offering car-side or streaming of Sunday services to their members. Big family gatherings, regrettably, will have to be put on hold until next year but it’s important to remember that, in spite of our restrictions, families can still enjoy Easter week traditions together.
Our local Eagles Aerie has agreed that “safe at home” is the most cautious road to take in an effort to help keep our members and guests in good health. The Aerie will be closed for the remainder of April and will keep us posted on any changes. Stay well!
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.
