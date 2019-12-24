JOHNSON VALLEY — A man called 911 Monday morning and confessed to shooting his son.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Keith Putz Sr., 72, called 911 at 8:23 a.m., Monday and said he had just killed his son, 43-year-old Keith Putz Jr.
Deputies and medical personnel arrived at Putz Sr.’s home in the 5900 block of Kickapoo Trail in Johnson Valley and found Putz Jr. in front of a trailer on the property suffering from gunshot wounds.
His father was taken to a local hospital with chest pains and difficulty breathing.
Deputies found a shotgun inside the father’s home.
Investigators learned that Putz Jr. had burglarized his father’s home on Sunday. In the early morning hours of Monday, the younger man stole his father’s vehicle and was chased by CHP officers, but was able to avoid arrest, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Putz Jr. returned to his father’s home upset because Putz Sr. had called law enforcement to report the burglary and car theft, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The father and son argued and Putz Jr. threatened to kill his father.
After the fight, Putz Sr. shot and killed his son.
No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. Upon completion, the report will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for review.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Bruce Southworth at (909) 387-3589.
