JOSHUA TREE — A man was severely burned and a building and vehicles were engulfed in flames after explosions at a suspected honey oil lab in the 61800 block of Rosemary Lane Thursday night.
County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 6:21 p.m. after several people called 911 to report seeing a fire and hearing explosions.
When they arrived, they found dozens of exploded butane canisters on the ground, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
They suspected a cannabis oil lab was operating at the property. An explosion from the lab most likely caused the fire, a news release from the Sheriff’s Department states.
Firefighters attacked the flames coming from the garage and another structure along with multiple vehicles and propane tanks, according to the fire department.
Arson and narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Department and arson investigators from the fire department are conducting an investigation.
Investigators identified Patrick Ryan, a 48-year-old resident of Joshua Tree, as one of the suspects and arrested him on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance. Ryan was transported to the West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held on $500,000 bail.
A second suspect, Michael Doty, a 57-year-old resident of Landers, was contacted at a local hospital with severe burns he suffered when the lab exploded.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175.
