CALIFORNIA — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a panel to create a virtual parent support circle. The panel will consist of mental health and education experts to reach out and hear directly from parents across California. The first event of the series will be streamed live from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, on the California Department of Education Facebook page.
Thurmond’s office said in a press release that the panel was created to allow experts to share resources and support parents as they cope with distance learning challenges and economic uncertainty during this unprecedented time.
Participants will include California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and parents from the Parent Teacher Association and the Parent Institute for Quality Education. Californians Together will also be providing resources for parents in multiple languages.
