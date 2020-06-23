Deadly virus spreads in local rabbits

MORONGO BASIN — A virus capable of wiping out huge swaths of wild and pet rabbits is active in the Morongo Basin, and wildlife experts say there is little they can do.
Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 has been found in jackrabbits and cottontail bunnies around Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley, and given how contagious it is, the state is considering it is now widespread in the area.
“There’s not much you can do. That’s where I feel really powerless as the ecologist for the park because there’s not much you can do to contain the spread,” said Michael Vamstead, Joshua Tree National Park’s wildlife ecologist.
This disease isn’t spread to dogs or cats
The good news for pet owners is that so far this virus can only infect rabbits, hares and pikas. Vamstead still advises you to keep your pet from interacting with rabbits and hares, since their ticks can carry other diseases — everything from heartworm to bubonic plague.
The bad news for pet rabbit owners is it can spread from wild to domestic rabbits easily. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and USDA advises all rabbit owners to elevate their hutches and prevent any contact with wild animals.
Since the disease is presumed to be spreading through the area, Vamstead said the state is no longer testing carcasses in San Bernardino County. If you find a jackrabbit or cottontail body and it wasn’t clearly killed by a predator or car, it’s presumed that the animal died from the new virus mutation.
“If we get reports of dead rabbits near where people are going to encounter them, we’re going to remove those and follow the guidelines (for disposal),” he said.
“And I would encourage all of your readers to follow those guidelines of double or triple bagging the animal and throwing the animal away or deep burying.”
Public health officials encourage people who are disposing of rabbit bodies on their properties to wear gloves, avoid any contact with the body and double bag it before throwing it away or burying it at least 4 feet deep.
Rabbits and hares can catch this virus by inhaling it, eating or drinking infected material or absorbing it through scrapes and wounds. It can be spread through direct contact with rabbits or indirect contact with other objects in the environment.
The virus has been shown to live in the environment for several months without a host body.
People can also spread it through contaminated skin or clothing. Vamstead said that’s a problem for wilderness areas.
“A big fear is someone is hiking in the park here and goes someplace new in those same boots or clothing.
“Let’s say they go to Alaska to a national park up there, they could spread the disease up there,” he said.
“But it’s going to get up there anyway,” he added. “It’s so contagious you feel really powerless.”
Animals are used to booms and busts
Rabbits are famous for breeding early and often, and that will both spread the virus quickly and possibly help the species survive it.
“Because rabbits breed like rabbits, they can respond really quickly. So some of the animals will survive the viral infection and have an immunity against it,” Vamstead said.
“Rabbits have these natural population booms and busts, especially in the desert. You’ll have a couple years where rabbits are everywhere and then a few years later you can’t find any,” he said.
“They have the ability to survive those really low population numbers because they breed so quickly. That’s how they can make it through: They’re such prolific breeders.”
Vamstead hopes that boom and bust cycle may also prepare predators like coyotes and hawks survive if the virus decimates the hare and rabbit population in the Mojave.
“Rabbits are near the bottom of the food chain. They’re pretty important to that ecosystem,” he said. “But our desert animals go through these booms and busts with the rabbits all the time. I kind of hold faith that they’ll weather this change in the rabbit population too.”
Wildlife experts are more concerned about other areas where predators are more specialized.
“Canada lynxes are almost 100 percent dependent on snowshoe hares as their prey. So that is a critter that may be really affected by this rabbit hemorrhagic disease,” Vamstead said.
“In the park here we don’t have that animal that solely depends on cottontail rabbits or jackrabbits. They tend to be more opportunists. Most of our carnivores seem to have that ability. At least that’s what I’m hoping.”
