My family is not the most environmentally conscious. I cannot say my parents ever encouraged me to reduce my output of waste or become vegetarian, but they did always insist I adventure outside whenever possible. After a particularly sleepless night filled with overthinking and concern for my future, I decided to spend the day exploring our desert. It was time I inhaled fresh air, and heard the sweet songs of native birds.
As I opened my front gate, I stopped and noticed the blooming flowers of a freckled milkvetch, or Astragalus lentiginosus. While crouching down, I touched the flower’s deep purple petals and smelled the sweet aroma provided for pollinators. With the flower in hand, I reminisced about the time my brother and I squeezed the legume pods of the plant, misidentifying it as a poppy because the pods made a popping sound. Reflecting on the pod’s structure, I asked myself, “Do these pods serve a role in reproduction or are they useless?”
After closing the gate, I hiked up the mountain near my house while reflecting on the mechanics of such an odd-looking plant. It turns out the pods actually hold and protect the seeds. A scratch on the tough seed coat allows water to enter and stimulates the seed’s germination.
The freckled milkvetch lives for a short period of time, but will survive a disadvantageous year by overwintering ungerminated seeds in the sand. At the summit of the mountain, I caught my breath and stared. Entrapped within a landscape surrounded by rolling, purple mountains, the ever-present green creosote dominated the scenery amongst all other desert plants and the song of native birds resonated. Before finally descending, I found a commonality between the freckled milkvetch and my current worries: they are present today, but will not last forever. I took one last deep breath and descended down the mountain.
