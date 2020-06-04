YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca Valley Town Council began its Tuesday meeting with a moment of silence for George Floyd, with all five of the council members bowing their heads.
Since Floyd’s death nine days ago in Minnesota, where Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground by his neck by 8 minutes and 46 seconds before he died, there have been public uprisings across the world, including peaceful protests in the Morongo Basin.
On Monday, Yucca Valley Mayor Jeff Drozd addressed the protests in a press release:
“Thank you to our residents and visitors for providing peaceful protests to express the anger and sadness they are feeling at this time. We live in a wonderful area, where our friends, neighbors and family create the tight-knit community we call home. We look out for each other and have always come-together in times of need. We are encouraged by the call for ongoing dialog and discussion, and welcome the opportunity for expanded conversations on economic opportunities, social justice, and equal opportunity. Please stay safe and continue to exercise your rights while supporting your local businesses in a kind and respectful manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.