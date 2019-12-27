BoxoHOUSE residency artist hopes his artwork will effect change

JOSHUA TREE — New York and Connecticut-based artist Tyler Morgan used his recent BoxoHOUSE residency to continue his exploration into understanding his place in nature. His artwork is made up of natural elements through which he hopes to broaden perspectives, spur discussion and effect change.
For his exhibit, Morgan projected a video of Joshua Tree National Park scenery shot in infrared.
“When infrared is used to shoot a landscape, it turns all the vegetation red,” Morgan said at his artist’s reception Saturday.
The effect of the infrared gives the scenery a strange, almost otherworldly feel, like a landscape of Mars might look.
Also part of the exhibit were a pile of quarried rock that Morgan intends to return to the desert and the pallets used to transport them.
“The installation uses synthesized video, sound, light and natural objects. It deals with human interactions with site and their effects on climate change,” Morgan explained in his artist statement.
“The infrared video takes a northern aspect, considering direction which research indicates is the future of Joshua tree distribution and migration,” he wrote.
“The rocks, quarried locally and then purchased at a remote site, are being returned to the landscape, representing systems of exchange and capital.”
Morgan has a master’s degree in fine art from the Art Institute of Chicago and has participated in many residency programs around the world.
To see more of his artwork, visit www.wmtylermorgan.com.
