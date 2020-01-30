MORONGO VALLEY — A man from Northern California died Friday night when he was hit by a pickup truck on Twentynine Palms Highway.
The California Highway Patrol says Joshua Alexander, a 28-year-old from Pine Grove, was walking eastbound in the No. 2 lane of Twentynine Palms Highway around 10:15 p.m.
He was just east of East Drive when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by Miguel DelaCruz, 38, from Los Angeles.
According to the CHP, DelaCruz was driving a 1992 Nissan pickup eastbound on the highway behind another vehicle. The driver of first vehicle swerved. DelaCruz did not see why the vehicle swerved and all of a sudden, the right front of the Nissan struck Alexander.
Alexander suffered fatal injuries due to the crash.
The collision is being investigated by Officer R. Swanson.
Anyone with information should call (760) 366-3707.
